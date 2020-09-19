Two people hurt after two vehicle crash in Rockford Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people are hurt after being involved in a car accident in Rockford on Saturday afternoon. Rockford Police tweeted about the crash saying it happened around 1:35 p.m. on North Alpine and Pepper.

Rockford Police and Fire were sent to N. Alpine and Pepper around 1:35pm for a two vehicle accident where one occupant was ejected and a second passenger had to extricated from the vehicle. Both are stable. Southbound traffic on N. Alpine at Highpoint will be closed. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) September 19, 2020

Police say two vehicles were invovled in an accident where one person was ejected from the car, and another person was extricated from a vehicle.

Both people are in stable condition. Southbound traffic on North Alpine at Highpoint is closed.

