Two people hurt after two vehicle crash in Rockford Saturday
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people are hurt after being involved in a car accident in Rockford on Saturday afternoon. Rockford Police tweeted about the crash saying it happened around 1:35 p.m. on North Alpine and Pepper.
Police say two vehicles were invovled in an accident where one person was ejected from the car, and another person was extricated from a vehicle.
Both people are in stable condition. Southbound traffic on North Alpine at Highpoint is closed.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.