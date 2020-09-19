Sturtevants Menswear in Rockford to close
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A favorite shop in Rockford when you want to look your best is closing its doors for good after 45 years in business.
Sturtevants Menswear has been a staple in the Highcrest Centre since 1975 offering brand name sportswear, casual outwear, sport coats and suits. Owner Ted Klint says it’s been a pleasure serving the Rockford community and he wants to thank its loyal customers.
They are doing so by having a store closing sale with up to 80 percent off men’s clothing. The sale will continue until the merchandise is gone.
