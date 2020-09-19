Six Beloit College students in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Following its COVID-19 asymptomatic testing protocols, Beloit College’s Health and Wellness staff has identified six students who will be put in isolation after learning that they tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement, the college says they initiated contact tracing in conjunction with the Rock County Public Health Department. Officials say those who have been identified as having close contact with the students who tested positive will be contacted and then quarantined in accordance with public health guidelines.

Students who test positive are put in isolation in a separate living space. Students who may have been exposed to COVID are quarantined for 14 days, often in their own rooms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends testing for asymptomatic people who have been in close contact with those who test positive.

The university sats, “we are carefully monitoring the situation, as nothing is more important than the continued health and safety of our campus community. The College recently announced a partnership with Abbott Laboratories to test students weekly throughout the academic year.”

For the latest information, refer to the College’s COVID-19 dashboard.

