Rock Valley softball living in the moment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock Valley softball players should have been raising a seventh straight national championship trophy this past spring.

Instead, they were all sitting on their couches and watching Netflix.

But after months on the shelf, the Golden Eagles are back.

All RVC teams returned to practice this week as they get ready for a potential 2021 season.

Golden Eagles softball had not played together since opening their season with a 17-3 record in Florida back in March, but they were on all on the diamond with masks on starting Monday.

The student-athletes say it’s just good to see their friends and teammates again.

“We don’t know if our season will continue so right now it’s just like to have fun because when we were out it was boring, we didn’t do much, we watched Netflix and now it’s just fun to be with each other,” said sophomore Alyssa Ranchero.

“We were just sitting in our apartments wishing we could just like go to a field even and hang with each other and just practice and have fun with it," said sophomore Kaitlin Regnier. "But it’s just like even then we really couldn’t do much so we just had to sit around and wait and so now that we’re finally back it’s a good feeling.”

Head coach Darin Monroe says he does not know how long these practices are going to last or if they will even get a season in the spring so he just wants to get as much time with his players as he can.

“With where we’re at in 2020 and losing a season last year for the first time, I’ve gotten an opportunity for the last couple of days to feel some normalcy," said Monroe. "Regardless of having to where masks and having to sanitize our hands and sanitize our equipment and staying six feet away and making sure that we have drills that are socially distanced. It’s all worth it just to have the opportunity to be out here with my kids.”

