Patchy frost possible in spots, a fall-like weekend before summer returns

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Friday ended the work week on a sunny note but also on a cooler one. Keep the flannels and light sweaters out for the next couple of days but summer is nowhere near finished yet.

If you have any sensitive plants or vegetation, be sure to take those inside tonight! There lies a chance for some patchy frost especially in the rural areas of the region tonight. Our overnight lows look to flirt with 40 degrees and in spots get into the upper 30s. With a dry atmosphere, low dew points and calm winds the environment has its ingredients for some patchy frost.

All of these ingredients make it possible this to occur. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Lows tonight will approach 40, a very chilly night. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Saturday will be essentially a carbon copy of Friday. Sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 60s for highs, which is a good 10 degrees below normal! Winds will continue out of the southeast but they’ll get even stronger on Sunday which will help boost our temperatures up to slightly above 70 degrees.

If you’re a fan of summer then you will really enjoy the longer range forecasts! Temperatures near 80 degrees or even slightly above that will be in store all of next week. Not to mention that each of those days will have sunny skies and no rain chances. Summer is not done yet, folks!

The longer range forecasts also suggest more slightly above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation. Expect the sunny conditions to be around for awhile besides a few hit or miss rain chances for right now. Get outside and enjoy the nicer days and shorts will be welcome all of next week!

Longer Range Temperatures

Luckily we don't need the rain and we look to remain below normal for precipitation for the next couple of weeks. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

