One dead, one in critical condition after overnight crash in Town of Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - On Saturday around 2:40 a.m., officers with the Beloit Police Department responded to a traffic crash near the 2600 block of Riverside Drive in Beloit. Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

After officers investigated, officials say that both vehicles were driving southbound when the crash occurred. The first vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed behind the other vehicle when the collision happened.

The vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed lost control for approximately 80 to 100 yards before striking a guard rail on the west side of the road.

That vehicle came to a rest in the ditch line against a group of trees. The operator of the vehicle, 32-year-old Darius Kilgore from Beloit, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger, 31-year-old Carl Knight from Beloit, sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Officials did not say if drugs or alcohol were a factor. Police say the passengers of the other vehicle were not injured.

