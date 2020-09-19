Advertisement

Illinois announces 2,529 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths Saturday

Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois public health officials announced 2,529 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday along with 25 additional deaths. The state also tops 5 million COVID-19 tests conducted so far.

The deaths reported Saturday include:

- Bureau County: 1 female 50s

- Cook County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Edgar County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

- Greene County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- LaSalle County: 1 male 50s

- Macon County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

- Macoupin County: 1 female 70s

- Montgomery County: 1 male 80s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Warren County: 1 male 80s

- Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 272,856 with 8,436 deaths, the IDPH reported. The preliminary seven-day positivity rate from September 12 - September 18 is 3.5 percent. Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 74,286 specimens for a total of 5,057,142.

As of Friday night, 1,469 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 326 patients in the ICU and 141 patients on ventilators.

