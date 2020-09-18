Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 54 new COVID-19 cases

This brings the total number of cases to 5,062 from 5,008 on Thursday.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 54 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 5,062 from 5,008 on Thursday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is back up to 7.5 percent.

The total deaths stand at 152 deaths stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 96.3 percent recovery rate.

A county in Illinois reaches warning level when the 7-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.

This comes after the Winnebago County Health Department called out Berean Baptist School in Rockford, CJ’s Public House and Toni’s of Winnebago in Winnebago for not following COVID-19 guidelines and were issued official notices of non compliance with a portion of the executive order.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

4 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
There are no areas of concern in Boone County.

News

Rockford Symphony Orchestra announces Larsen Legacy fundraising campaign

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Steven Larsen will retire at the end of the 2021 season after 30 years as music director.

News

Ill. Department of Labor stresses farm vehicle safety for harvest season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Tractor overturns are the leading cause of fatalities in the agriculture industry, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

News

State nuclear plants operated through hot summer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Exelon Generation’s claims their Illinois nuclear fleet recorded a near-perfect reliability rate last summer.

Latest News

News

24 state counties at warning level for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Cases connected to schools are beginning to be reported. General transmission of the virus in the community is also increasing.

News

Increased COVID-19 restrictions in Will, Kankakee Counties to be lifted Friday evening

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CBS
Those added restrictions will be lifted at 5 p.m. Friday.

News

Illinois announces 2,120 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 270,327 cases, including 8,411 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

News

Ill. has 8th worst unemployment rate recovery, study says

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
WalletHub released updated rankings for the states whose August unemployment rates are bouncing back most.

News

UW-Madison graduate student caught lying about racial identity, resigns from TAA

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
A UW-Madison graduate student resigned from their co-presidency of the Teachers Assistant Association after coming under fire for misrepresenting their racial identity.

Sports

Report: Giannis takes home second MVP

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
It looks like Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will have to worry about last year’s MVP trophy getting lonely.