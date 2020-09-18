Strep throat in schools still a concern even during COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As children head back to the classroom across the state, so do fall illnesses. While all eyes are on COVID-19, area doctors warn not to ignore the signs of other seasonal viruses.

Strep throat is common among children in the fall and this school year is no different. With COVID-19 a sore throat and fatigue could be cause for your children to take several days off from school. If your child starts to display any symptoms try not to panic. Many school districts will require a negative COVID-19 test to reenter the classroom but tests for all seasonal illnesses can be conducted from your local doctor’s office.

“We are seeing the patients and making sure they don’t have strep," says Dr. Errol Baptist, pediatrician at SwedishAmerican. "Strep is also deadly. So we can’t just send the patient for a COVID test because something deadly may be going on.”

As information continues to develop surrounding the pandemic, area pediatricians advise caution when treating your child and to get a doctor’s input as soon as you see symptoms appear.

