State nuclear plants operated through hot summer

WARRENVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Exelon Generation’s nuclear plants in Illinois operated at nearly full power through warmer-than-average days in June, July and August.

The plants produced enough carbon-free electricity to keep air conditioners running and to more than 11 million homes and businesses throughout the summer, according to a release from Exelon on Friday.

“The power generated by these plants also enabled essential businesses and hospitals to continue operation through some of the hottest months of the year. The steady hot temperatures resulted in the Chicago area’s hottest summer ever recorded,” Exelon said.

Exelon Generation’s claims their Illinois nuclear fleet recorded a near-perfect reliability rate last summer, operating 98.9 percent of the time, according to the company.

“Exelon Generation recently announced it will retire its Byron and Dresden nuclear plants in 2021 as they face revenue shortfalls in the hundreds of millions of dollars,” according to Exelon.

This spring, operators and maintenance personnel inspected, tested and repaired equipment throughout the six Illinois nuclear sites to ensure plant systems remain available at all Exelon Generation facilities during the summer, according to Exelon.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.