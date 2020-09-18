Advertisement

Report: Giannis takes home second MVP

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after he scored against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo’s historic year earned him a historic awards sweep. A person with knowledge of the situation says the Milwaukee forward is the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive season.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league is not announcing the award until Friday afternoon.

The 25-year-old Antetokounmpo becomes just the third player in league history to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season, joining only Hall of Famers Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also tweeted Friday that sources told the network that Giannis has won.

