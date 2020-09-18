Report: Giannis takes home second MVP

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo’s historic year earned him a historic awards sweep. A person with knowledge of the situation says the Milwaukee forward is the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive season.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league is not announcing the award until Friday afternoon.

The 25-year-old Antetokounmpo becomes just the third player in league history to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season, joining only Hall of Famers Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also tweeted Friday that sources told the network that Giannis has won.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo has won his second consecutive MVP award, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 18, 2020

