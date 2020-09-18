RACVB and The City of Loves Park may soon be ending their 36- year partnership

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After working together for nearly 36 years the partnership between the City of Loves Park and the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau may soon be coming to an end.

“You know I’ve always had an issue with us giving money to the Rockford Area Visitors Conventions Bureau when we were spending money out of our own general fund to support efforts like Ski Broncs," said Loves Park Alderperson Clint Little.

The bureau is responsible for bringing tourists to the region and promoting local municipalities, but several Loves Park officials say they aren’t happy with their financial returns.

“I actually had those numbers a few years ago and gave them to the city council, but I’m glad they finally realized with the data how much money we were actually putting out to the Rockford Area Visitors Convention Bureau and the return we were getting," said Little.

The RACVB says it strongly promoted the city and brought 80,000 visitors to Loves Park in fiscal year 2020 alone.

Groh says the RACVB will meet with Loves Park City Council next week to further discuss the status of their partnership because he says its beneficial to stay together and offer a unified message.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.