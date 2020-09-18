Advertisement

NIU football, men’s basketball, men’s golf under quarantine

DeKalb Co. Health Department reports positive cases in all three programs
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The NIU Athletics Department announced on Friday that the football, men’s basketball, and men’s golf teams are all under quarantine.

Individuals in all three programs tested positive as the university is conducting weekly surveillance testing with the DeKalb County Health Department.

“Today’s measures are intended to limit potential transmission of the virus by further limiting in-person contact by the student-athletes on these three teams,” said in a statement from NIU.

On September 11, NIU Athletics suspended organized team practices for all 17 of its programs.

