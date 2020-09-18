Advertisement

Local art studio supplies backpacks for low income families

300 backpacks given away.
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:41 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Giving back to help low-income families be prepared for the school year. A local design company is donating hundreds of custom backpacks to area students in a self-run backpack drive.

In partnership with two other organizations, J’s Event Design Studio contributed more than 300 backpacks to provide for students of all ages who may not be able to afford them this fall. The bags come in a variety of colors and styles and volunteers at the event say its all about helping kids do their best no matter their situation.

“We hope to reach every kid that is in need of help, not only the small kids, but the teenagers as well," said Janene Stephenson, J’s Event Design Studio owner. "I know what’s going on with the COVID there using the chromebooks and the laptops and for the teenagers we have the laptop bookbags which is very convenient.”

If you missed this one, the drive runs again today from 11 to 4 p-m at 607 West State Street Studio B.

