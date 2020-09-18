Advertisement

Increased COVID-19 restrictions in Will, Kankakee Counties to be lifted Friday evening

Those added restrictions will be lifted at 5 p.m. Friday.
(WIFR)
By CBS
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(CBS) -- Bars and restaurants in Will and Kankakee counties will be able to resume serving customers indoors at 5 p.m. on Friday, as Gov. JB Pritzker lifts tougher COVID-19 mitigations that were imposed on that region of Illinois last month, due to rising virus cases.

Late last month, the state ordered increased restrictions in the region that includes Will and Kankakee counties, after its seven-day average positivity rate had surpassed 8% for three days in a row.

Region 7′s average positivity rate has now fallen below 6.5% for three days in a row, standing at 5.6% on Friday, prompting Pritzker to return Will and Kankakee counties to Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan.

Since Aug. 26, bars and restaurants in Will and Kankakee have been ordered not to serve customers indoors. Outdoor service at bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m., and reservations will be required. In addition, public gatherings are limited to the lesser of 25 people or 25% of normal room capacity. Party buses also will not be allowed to operate, and gaming facilities and casinos must close by 11 p.m.

Those added restrictions will be lifted at 5 p.m. Friday, according to the governor’s office. That means indoor dining and bar service can resume, and larger public gatherings will be allowed.

“Today, Region 7 – Will and Kankakee Counties – will return to the standard Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan because residents chose to be all in for each other, for their small businesses, for their bars and restaurants, for their kids, for their neighbors,” Pritzker said in a statement. “Let that be a testament to the power of a community that embraces doctor-recommended mitigations proven to reduce risk and slow the spread. We can’t outrun this virus, but with the tools we know to work – masks, distancing, handwashing, and respect for public health and each other – we can beat it back enough to keep our businesses open and our neighborhoods safer all at once. Don’t let up now, Region 7 – let’s keep this success going.”

Meantime, the Metro East region (Region 4) remains under stricter rules, as its positivity rate has been above 8% since early August, although its rate has been slowly and steadily declining since Sept. 7, when it hit 10.1%. It now stands at 8.4%, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. If Region 4 gets its average positivity rate under 6.5% for three days in a row, the tougher rules there will be lifted as well.

On Wednesday, the governor said, over last two weeks, nearly every region has seen stable and declining rates, including the Metro East area.

