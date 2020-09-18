Illinois announces 2,120 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,120 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 20 additional confirmed deaths on Friday.

The new deaths include:

• Cook County: 1 male 50′s, 1 male 60′s, 2 females 70′s, 1 male 80′s

• DeKalb County: 1 infant

• DuPage County: 1 male 40′s

• Edgar County: 1 male 60′s, 1 female 70′s

• Franklin County: 1 male 50′s

• Lake County: 1 male 80′s

• McHenry County: 1 male 60′s

• St. Clair County: 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s

• Tazewell County: 1 female 30′s, 1 female 80′s

• Will County: 1 male 70′s

• Williamson County: 1 female 80′s, 2 females 90′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 270,327 cases, including 8,411 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 11 – September 17 is 3.6 percent.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 61,918 specimens for a total of 4,982,856. As of Thursday night, 1,481 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 329 patients were in the ICU and 149 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

