Ill. has 8th worst unemployment rate recovery, study says

Living on lower unemployment benefits
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the U.S. gaining 1.4 million jobs in August and the national unemployment rate at 8.4 percent compared to the nearly historic high of 14.7 percent at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, Illinois is still behind most of the country.

Illinois placing 8th in unemployment recovery and the full rankings from WalletHub can be found here.

In order to identify the states with the best recovery in unemployment, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on four key metrics. They looked at the change in each state’s unemployment during August 2020 compared to August 2019 and January 2020. WalletHub also compared not seasonally adjusted continued claims in August 2020 to August 2019. Finally, they considered each state’s overall unemployment rate.

For unemployment recovery in Illinois:

168.32% Change in Unemployment (August 2020 vs August 2019)

  • 691,640 unemployed people in August 2020 vs 257,769 in August 2019;
  • 8th worst recovery in the U.S.

173.04% Change in Unemployment (August 2020 vs January 2020)

  • 691,640 unemployed people in August 2020 vs 253,312 in January 2020;
  • 6th worst recovery in the U.S.

597.74% Change in Not Seasonally Adjusted Continued Claims (August 2020 vs August 2019)

  • 593,305 continued claims in August 2020 vs 85,032 in August 2019
  • 19th best recovery in the U.S.

10.9% Unemployment Rate (August 2020)

  • 9th highest unemployment rate in the U.S.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

