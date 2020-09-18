GoFundMe started for family of fatal Orangeville fire victims

ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - After three people were killed in a house fire in Orangeville on Wednesday, a GoFundMe was started to accept donations.

Charred wood, loose brick, and a melted car are all that remains of a home in the 300 block of Main Street in Orangeville. The deadly house fire took the lives of 40-year-old Jonathan Robey, 11-year-old Garrett Johannsen and 4-year-old Beaux Robey.

According to the GoFundMe, the tragedy caused the maternal grandmother to suffer a heart attack.

The Village of Orangeville is home to about 800 residents, the community is close, and in order to recover leaders believe they will need to lean on each other for support. The cause of the fire is under investigation and the house is a total loss.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.