Frost possible in spots as coolest air since May arrives in the Stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Though summer’s still officially around for a few more days, our air’s taken on a decidedly fall-like feel, and we’ve yet to see the coolest conditions this Canadian air mass will offer. Temperatures Thursday, which topped out in the upper 60s to lower 70s, are set to dip into the 40s overnight, and will only make it into the lower 60s on Friday. In fact, it wouldn’t be a tremendous surprise to see a few towns not even make it to the 60° mark, especially if clouds are more dominant than currently projected.

As skies clear Friday Evening and overnight, that’s when the bottom really drops out. Temperatures are to cool rapidly Friday Night, ultimately reaching the upper 30s in most locales. It’s not entirely out of the question that some cooler, outlying locations could wake up to patchy frost Saturday Morning.

Sunshine will dominate from start to finish Saturday, and winds will shift to a more southerly direction, which should allow for some modest warming to occur. Still, temperatures will only reach the middle 60s Saturday, a full 10° shy of normal.

There’s warming in the not too distant future, though, and plenty of warming at that. It’s possible we could touch 70° by as early as Sunday, with 80s likely returning here in time for the official start of Fall on Tuesday. And, whatever warmth returns will have some staying power. Long range forecast models continue to advertise a prolonged period of above normal temperatures, likely carrying us into October’s opening days. The latest temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center mirrors that thinking.

On the precipitation front, there’s very little on the horizon. NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center projects just 0.01″ of rainfall here over the coming week, which, in reality, may be a lofty scenario.

Beyond the next week, it’s likely we remain under a drier than normal weather regime through the end of the month and into October’s first day.

It’s a development worth our attention as we continue to monitor the state’s drought situation. On the positive side, the vast majority of the Stateline no longer finds itself in the abnormally dry category. Only a small portion of Lee and DeKalb Counties remain abnormally dry. On the negative side, the overall percentage of the state that is considered to be abnormally dry or worse has grown slightly to just over 58%. The worsening areas are clearly in the central and southern portions of Illinois.

It’ll be interesting to see how another extended period of dry weather will affect the drought situation in the Land of Lincoln in the weeks ahead.

