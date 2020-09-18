Early voting begins Sept. 24 in Boone Co.

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Early voting for the Nov. 3 General Primary Election will begin on Thursday, Sept. 24 and end Nov. 2 in Boone County.

Early voting for Boone County residents will be conducted at the Boone County Clerk’s Office at 1212 Logan Ave, Suite 103 in Belvidere. The office is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., except holidays. The office will also be open on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., according to Boone County Clerk and Recorder Julie Stapler.

For more information about early voting, contact the Boone County Clerk’s Office at 815-544-3103. Please be prepared to wear a face covering and possibly to stand in line, according to Stapler.

