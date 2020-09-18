Advertisement

Cooler For The Weekend

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly sunny with some haze this Friday as highs will top out in the mid 60′s. Clearing tonight with low in the upper 30′s to low 40′s. There’s an outside chance some frost prone areas might see a tad of frost early tomorrow morning. Mid to upper 60′s for the rest of the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Warming next week with highs in the upper 70′s for the first day of fall.

