Breaking it Down: Unemployment

As the Rockford region faces a 13.8 percent unemployment rate, local organizations, like The Workforce Connection, work hard to get more people back on the job. But many say the problem lies in the lack of proper training or expertise.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused unemployment to skyrocket.
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -“There’s this whole different added risk that kind of comes into things that created a whole new market. This is a very different employment climate than I’ve ever seen. It’s presented its own set of challenges and there are completely reasonable for what people are looking for right now,” said Melissa Ridgeway, Manpower Rockford Branch Manager.

As the Rockford region faces a 13.8 percent unemployment rate, local organizations, like The Workforce Connection, work hard to get more people back on the job. But many say the problem lies in the lack of proper training or expertise.

“I think it’s a time for creativity, as it relates to being proactive and us looking at the unemployment rates, to make sure that the individuals who found themselves unemployed can get the retraining they need for the jobs that are available. That’s one way that we are being proactive in getting people back to work and our role in the regional economy,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

“I think it’s a time for creativity, as it relates to being proactive and us looking at the unemployment rates, to make sure that the individuals who found themselves unemployed can get the retraining they need for the jobs that are available. That’s one way that we are being proactive in getting people back to work and our role in the regional economy,” said Lisa Bly-Jones, Ph.D., The Workforce Connection.

Transform Rockford Program Manager Spitty Tata says unemployment numbers in the region are stubbornly high.

“And part of the reason for that, of course, is we don’t have a very diverse economy. We are a very manufacturing concentrated economy in our region. And so, when manufacturing overall is depressed, our region is depressed, even further, because we are so dependent on it,” said Tata.

Workplace Staffing President LoRayne Logan says some of the hardest hit industries are ones at the heart of the Forest City and part of what makes it beat.

“When you read the data, industries that are quite hit our hospitality, we have a fair number of jobs in hospitality and manufacturing, and we have jobs in manufacturing. And when we think about how the manufacturing feeds aerospace, aerospace is now expecting a rebound for three to five years,” said Logan. “We simply have to become economically more diverse, we cannot have so much of our employment in any one bucket.”

As the nation grapples with the possibility of an economic recovery that may take years, Illinois leaders say it’s a constant work in progress.

“We’re fighting against a tide that’s been working against us, in terms of our economic growth opportunities. Meanwhile, we’re nevertheless, underneath all of that, working very hard to create new opportunities. So, skills training allows people to get better paying jobs and allows them to fit the jobs that already exist,” said Pritzker.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

