Blue Bell fined over $17 million for 2015 listeria outbreak

(CNN) - Blue Bell Creameries has been fined $17.25 million for criminal penalties linked to a 2015 listeria outbreak that killed three people.

In May 2020, Blue Bell pleaded guilty to a pair of misdemeanor counts of disturbing adulterated products.

The fine and forfeiture total is the record-breaking criminal penalty for a food safety conviction.

The plea agreement says Blue Bell was notified bout listeria contamination in ice cream products. However, the company did not immediately recall the items or make a statement about the health risk.

