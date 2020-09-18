Auburn’s Nevenhoven “making the most” of 2020

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Auburn girls tennis had a memorable run in 2019.

The Knights won the NIC-10 title and their first sectional in seven years.

Belen Nevenhoven also reached the singles state championship match before losing in two sets, but the senior will not get the chance at redemption this year.

“Obviously, it’s completely different," said Nevenhoven. "Not in a good way, to me.”

Nevenhoven had high expectations for herself and her team.

The senior finished as the Class 2A State Runner-up last year and was ready to make another run at her third state medal this fall.

But with no state series on the horizon, she said it’s a different mindset this time around.

“It’s just, playing for fun," Nevenhoven said. "Playing for the memories. I mean, it was always that, but there was also, that thought in the back of my mind, that it’s also playing to get back to state, to hopefully win it. But now, it’s just making the most of what I have.”

“That’s probably the most frustrating part of the whole thing,” said Auburn head coach Tracy Palmer.

Palmer has been at Auburn for nearly three decades and Nevenhoven was nearly the first girls tennis champion from RPS 205.

He says it’s disheartening.

“Granted, the boys season got taken away, but here, she’s on the cusp of having a chance at a state title," Palmer said. "Because of the situation, it just doesn’t look like she’s going to have that opportunity.”

Now, Nevenhoven turns her focus to being the best teammate and best team captain she can be.

“She’s always been so supportive of all of us and all of that," said senior Phuong Pham. "She really likes to play with the team and all the other members. She really loves interacting with them.”

“It just sounds really cliche, but it’s true," said Nevenhoven. "If you come to our practice, a lot of it is just us talking and having a lot of fun. So, I think everyone is just mostly focused on that, rather than anything.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.