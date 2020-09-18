Advertisement

Auburn’s Nevenhoven “making the most” of 2020

Belen Nevenhoven
Belen Nevenhoven(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Auburn girls tennis had a memorable run in 2019.

The Knights won the NIC-10 title and their first sectional in seven years.

Belen Nevenhoven also reached the singles state championship match before losing in two sets, but the senior will not get the chance at redemption this year.

“Obviously, it’s completely different," said Nevenhoven. "Not in a good way, to me.”

Nevenhoven had high expectations for herself and her team.

The senior finished as the Class 2A State Runner-up last year and was ready to make another run at her third state medal this fall.

But with no state series on the horizon, she said it’s a different mindset this time around.

“It’s just, playing for fun," Nevenhoven said. "Playing for the memories. I mean, it was always that, but there was also, that thought in the back of my mind, that it’s also playing to get back to state, to hopefully win it. But now, it’s just making the most of what I have.”

“That’s probably the most frustrating part of the whole thing,” said Auburn head coach Tracy Palmer.

Palmer has been at Auburn for nearly three decades and Nevenhoven was nearly the first girls tennis champion from RPS 205.

He says it’s disheartening.

“Granted, the boys season got taken away, but here, she’s on the cusp of having a chance at a state title," Palmer said. "Because of the situation, it just doesn’t look like she’s going to have that opportunity.”

Now, Nevenhoven turns her focus to being the best teammate and best team captain she can be.

“She’s always been so supportive of all of us and all of that," said senior Phuong Pham. "She really likes to play with the team and all the other members. She really loves interacting with them.”

“It just sounds really cliche, but it’s true," said Nevenhoven. "If you come to our practice, a lot of it is just us talking and having a lot of fun. So, I think everyone is just mostly focused on that, rather than anything.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Auburn sweeps Boylan in just second match of the season

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
Normally, the Lady Knights would be midway through their season, playing in conference matches and larger invites. However, the IHSA has limited sporting events to COVID regions or conference meets.

Sports

Auburn vs. Boylan - Girls Tennis

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT

Sports

Snappers fans believe new owner “destroying brand” with name change

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT
|
By Mike Buda
In order to cover the upkeep costs of maintaining Beloit’s new baseball stadium over the next 20 years, Snappers Managing Operator Quint Studer will change the team’s name.

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

Latest News

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Sports

Cubs’ Mills throws MLB’s 2nd no-hitter in 12-0 win over MIL

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Mills cruised through baseball’s second no-hitter this season in just the 15th start of his career, completing the gem in a 12-0 romp over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

Sports

Trubisky throws 3 TDs in 4th to help Bears beat Lions 27-23

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Trubisky, who held off Nick Foles to keep his job, completed 20 of 36 attempts for 242 yards with three touchdowns, including short passes for scores to Jimmy Graham and Javon Wims.

Sports

Lutheran grad James Robinson makes NFL history, Jaguars stun Colts 27-20

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Robinson made NFL history in his pro debut. Robinson’s 62 yards broke the previous mark for undrafted rookie running backs in season openers.

Sports

Robinson’s NFL journey motivated by family

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By Mike Buda
Sunday will be all business for Robinson, who will make his NFL debut when the Jaguars host the Colts.

Sports

Huskies remain motivated with NIC-10 title as sole prize

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT
|
By Mike Buda
There may only be four high school sports competing this fall, but starting this week the IHSA began allowing all teams to get back into the gym or on the field and resume normal practices.