Winnebago Co. hits 5K COVID-19 cases

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 74 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 5,008 from 4,934 on Wednesday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is down to 7.2 percent.

The total deaths stand at 152 deaths stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 96.3 percent recovery rate.

The positivity rate among cases Monday was at 6.8 percent. It climbed Tuesday to 7.2 percent for the county. On Wednesday it further increased to 7.5 percent.

A county in Illinois reaches warning level when the 7-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.

This comes after the Winnebago County Health Department called out Berean Baptist School in Rockford, CJ’s Public House and Toni’s of Winnebago in Winnebago for not following COVID-19 guidelines and were issued official notices of non compliance with a portion of the executive order.

