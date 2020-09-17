Third annual ‘Fresh for Learning’ event launches providing free laundry services for RPS 205 students

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Soap suds and students fill the 5 Alarm Coin Laundry for the third annual ‘Fresh for Learning’ event giving kids the chance to start the school year off on a fresh note.

“I was like shocked," said RPS 205 Parent Veronica Harris. "I’m like really they say if you have kids in District 205 and then when they say they do it every Wednesday I’m like that’s good that’s a blessing.”

Rockford Police Officer Patrice Turner created the program which gives low income RPS 205 students the chance to wash their clothes every Wednesday for free.

“A few years ago I worked in schools for about eight years and I noticed truancy was a bit high and a lot of it was due to kids not having fresh uniforms they didn’t want to come to school because they didn’t have fresh clothing to wear," said Turner.

Turner says its rewarding to give back to her community and give students the confidence they need to succeed.

“You know what do police have to do with laundry, but you’d be surprised things are just connected in life and you know I like to help wherever I can," said Turner.

Parents like Harris say this program will help her and her family out during the school year.

“It helps me out a lot yes it does because I have little ones now and it really helps me out because I don’t have a washer or dryer right now.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.