Salvation Army Winnebago County gets a jump start on its annual fundraising campaign

Salvation Army Rescue Christmas
Salvation Army Rescue Christmas(Savanna Brito)
By Savanna Brito
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The upcoming holiday season will be a bit different this year with COVID-19 restrictions, so the Salvation Army Winnebago County hopes to get a jump start on its annual fundraising campaign to give people more time to donate.

The iconic red kettles usually go up around Thanksgiving but the organization launched its campaign tonight.

The organization estimates a 50% drop in donations this year but a 155% increase in the number of people seeking Christmas assistance with paying bills, putting food on their tables, and getting gifts for their family.

“We are starting early to bring awareness. We have seen about a 500% increase in demand for services already during the COVID epidemic and we know that Christmas will present some challenges to us and make it certain we are in a position to help the people who need it,” says Salvation Army Winnebago County Coordinator, Major Mark Martsolf.

Two searchlights will be turned on from 8:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. this evening to shine the light on the need to Rescue Christmas at its two Corps locations on 500 S Rockford Avenue and 210 N Kilburn Avenue.

