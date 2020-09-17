Advertisement

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza holds its first fundraiser since the pandemic started

Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza and Freeport Kiwanis hold a fundraiser to support local programs and projects that benefit children in the community.

Papa Murphy’s located on West Avenue in Freeport will donate 20% of purchases that took place from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. today to the Freeport Noon Kiwanis, Freeport Lincoln Douglas Kiwanis, and Freeport Golden K Clubs.

All the fundraisers Papa Murphy’s does can be for any local nonprofit organization.

Owner Vickie Milks says this is their first fundraiser since the pandemic started, “We have dough raise days every Wednesday through September to May. We just stopped them during COVID in April of last year. This is the first one we’ve implemented starting this fall.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jump start on annual fundraiser

Updated: 52 minutes ago

News

Backyard playset surprise

Updated: 52 minutes ago

News

First fundraiser during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 53 minutes ago

News

Make-A-Wish Foundation helps a 5-year-old girl’s dream come true

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Savanna Brito
Iris’s original wish of going to Disney World could not be granted because of the coronavirus pandemic. So instead, Iris wished for a playset. And thanks to make a wish foundation, that wish was granted!

Latest News

News

Salvation Army Winnebago County gets a jump start on its annual fundraising campaign

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Savanna Brito
The iconic red kettles usually go up around thanksgiving but the organization launched its campaign tonight.

News

Third annual ‘Fresh for Learning’ event launches providing free laundry services for RPS 205 students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Soap suds and students fill the 5 Alarm Coin Laundry for the third annual ‘Fresh for Learning’ event giving kids the chance to start the school year off on a fresh note.

News

Man indicted for Aug. kidnapping

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The defendant is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Jennifer Clifford in Courtroom B on Oct. 14 at 9 a.m. in the Winnebago County Justice Center.

News

16 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Of those cases, 865 have recovered and 23 have died.

News

Confirmed COVID-19 case at Guilford High School

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
RPS sent out a letter to families on Tuesday.

News

IEMA: Illinoisans should register, participate in annual earthquake drill

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Local emergency managers throughout the state are hoping to increase that number.