Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza holds its first fundraiser since the pandemic started

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza and Freeport Kiwanis hold a fundraiser to support local programs and projects that benefit children in the community.

Papa Murphy’s located on West Avenue in Freeport will donate 20% of purchases that took place from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. today to the Freeport Noon Kiwanis, Freeport Lincoln Douglas Kiwanis, and Freeport Golden K Clubs.

All the fundraisers Papa Murphy’s does can be for any local nonprofit organization.

Owner Vickie Milks says this is their first fundraiser since the pandemic started, “We have dough raise days every Wednesday through September to May. We just stopped them during COVID in April of last year. This is the first one we’ve implemented starting this fall.”

