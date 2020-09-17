Advertisement

Make-A-Wish Foundation helps a 5-year-old girl’s dream come true

By Savanna Brito
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A big surprise for an extra special girl as 5-year-old Iris gets one of her wishes granted without even leaving her backyard.

Iris’s original wish of going to Disney World could not be granted because of the coronavirus pandemic. So instead, Iris wished for a playset. And thanks to Make-A-Wish foundation, that wish was granted!

But the playset wasn’t the only thing that made iris’s day special. She was also treated to a car parade featuring Make-A-Wish Volunteers, officers from the Rockford Police Department, State Police and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Iris’s family says she was so surprised.

“It’s truly amazing to see the community come together and support this young girl who couldn’t unfortunately get the original wish granted. It’s just an amazing experience being able to support her and getting her wish granted,” says Volunteer Make-A-Wish wish granter, Jessica Hayes.

“We love it, it’s really nice, it’s more than we thought we would get, it’s awesome. ‘Do you like it Iris?’ ‘Did you like the playground?’ ‘Yeah,’” says Iris and her family.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jump start on annual fundraiser

Updated: 52 minutes ago

News

Backyard playset surprise

Updated: 52 minutes ago

News

First fundraiser during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 53 minutes ago

News

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza holds its first fundraiser since the pandemic started

Updated: 1 hours ago
All the fundraisers Papa Murphy's does can be for any local nonprofit organization.

Latest News

News

Salvation Army Winnebago County gets a jump start on its annual fundraising campaign

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Savanna Brito
The iconic red kettles usually go up around thanksgiving but the organization launched its campaign tonight.

News

Third annual ‘Fresh for Learning’ event launches providing free laundry services for RPS 205 students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Soap suds and students fill the 5 Alarm Coin Laundry for the third annual ‘Fresh for Learning’ event giving kids the chance to start the school year off on a fresh note.

News

Man indicted for Aug. kidnapping

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The defendant is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Jennifer Clifford in Courtroom B on Oct. 14 at 9 a.m. in the Winnebago County Justice Center.

News

16 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Of those cases, 865 have recovered and 23 have died.

News

Confirmed COVID-19 case at Guilford High School

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
RPS sent out a letter to families on Tuesday.

News

IEMA: Illinoisans should register, participate in annual earthquake drill

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Local emergency managers throughout the state are hoping to increase that number.