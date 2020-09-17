Make-A-Wish Foundation helps a 5-year-old girl’s dream come true

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A big surprise for an extra special girl as 5-year-old Iris gets one of her wishes granted without even leaving her backyard.

Iris’s original wish of going to Disney World could not be granted because of the coronavirus pandemic. So instead, Iris wished for a playset. And thanks to Make-A-Wish foundation, that wish was granted!

But the playset wasn’t the only thing that made iris’s day special. She was also treated to a car parade featuring Make-A-Wish Volunteers, officers from the Rockford Police Department, State Police and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Iris’s family says she was so surprised.

“It’s truly amazing to see the community come together and support this young girl who couldn’t unfortunately get the original wish granted. It’s just an amazing experience being able to support her and getting her wish granted,” says Volunteer Make-A-Wish wish granter, Jessica Hayes.

“We love it, it’s really nice, it’s more than we thought we would get, it’s awesome. ‘Do you like it Iris?’ ‘Did you like the playground?’ ‘Yeah,’” says Iris and her family.

