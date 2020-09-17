Jacob Blake’s attorney weighs in, says lawsuit anticipated in upcoming weeks

KENOSHA, Wis. (WIFR) - Protests, destruction and a push for reform trails after Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back during an altercation. It’s unclear what led to the shooting at this time, or if Blake was armed, however he turned to walk away from officers and reached to get into a car where three of his children sat inside.

“Never was there any justification whatsoever for deadly force," says one of Blake’s attorneys, Patrick Salvi of Salvi, Schostok and Pritchard P.C. “He suffered two bullet shots to the spine, one hit the spinal chord near the bottom of his spinal chord. I mean there’s no getting around the fact that the overwhelming likelihood is that he is a paraplegic.”

Salvi tells 23 News his client will likely start outpatient physical therapy soon, and his three children who were in the car will need psychological counseling. 23 News asked why Blake was walking away from officers, and without breaking client confidentiality he says “circumstantially he just wanted to get [his children] out of there.”

Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis says the video of the shooting, taken by a witness, is only a snippet of the full story. He believes it’s unfair to judge based off of that.

“We do not wish to be known for any sort of violence," says Miskinis in a news conference. “The underlying message is about racial tension, and police violence.”

However, Salvi says they have several additional videos from witness cell phones that are under forensic examination.

“In our estimation based on our investigation I think those witnesses are going to be be favorable for Jacob," says Salvi.

Many on social media question Blake’s criminal records and past. 23 News found charges against Blake in Kenosha County for third degree sexual assault, domestic abuse and criminal trespass in July, 2020. The woman who brought those complaints against Blake has not spoke publicly at this time to share their point of view on the issue.

Salvi says his team does not believe those charges will hold up once detailed evidence comes out. “We’re anxious to have the light of day on these so-called charges," he says. He also says there will be a lawsuit against the City of Kenosha and the officers involved within the coming weeks.

