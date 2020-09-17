Illinois announces 2,056 new COVID-19 cases, 25 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,941 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 35 additional confirmed deaths on Thursday.

The new deaths include:

• Cook County: 1 male 70′s

• DeKalb County: 1 male 30′s

• DuPage County: 1 male 30′s

• Green County: 1 male 90′s

• Kane County: 1 female 90′s

• Kankakee County: 2 males 80′s, 1 female 90′s

• Lawrence County: 1 female 90′s

• Madison County: 1 male 50′s, 2 males 80′s, 1 female 90′s

• McLean County: 1 female 80′s

• Randolph County: 1 male 70′s

• Sangamon County: 1 male 50′s, 1 female 60′s

• Shelby County: 1 male 70′s

• Tazewell County: 1 male 60′s

• Will County: 1 female 80′s

• Williamson County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

• Winnebago County: 1 male 90′s

• Woodford County: 1 male 90′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 268,207 cases, including 8,392 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 10 – September 15 is 3.6 percent.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 57,800 specimens for a total of 4,920,938. As of Wednesday night, 1,558 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 359 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.