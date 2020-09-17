Advertisement

Illinois announces 2,056 new COVID-19 cases, 25 additional deaths

A Winnebago County man was among the new deaths.
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,941 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 35 additional confirmed deaths on Thursday.

The new deaths include:

• Cook County: 1 male 70′s

• DeKalb County: 1 male 30′s

• DuPage County: 1 male 30′s

• Green County: 1 male 90′s

• Kane County: 1 female 90′s

• Kankakee County: 2 males 80′s, 1 female 90′s

• Lawrence County: 1 female 90′s

• Madison County: 1 male 50′s, 2 males 80′s, 1 female 90′s

• McLean County: 1 female 80′s

• Randolph County: 1 male 70′s

• Sangamon County: 1 male 50′s, 1 female 60′s

• Shelby County: 1 male 70′s

• Tazewell County: 1 male 60′s

• Will County: 1 female 80′s

• Williamson County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

• Winnebago County: 1 male 90′s

• Woodford County: 1 male 90′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 268,207 cases, including 8,392 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 10 – September 15 is 3.6 percent.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 57,800 specimens for a total of 4,920,938. As of Wednesday night, 1,558 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 359 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

27K Ill. unemployment claims filed for week of Sept. 7

Updated: moments ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
IDES reported 26,194 unemployment claims filed the week of Aug. 24.

News

Belvidere Lions Club to build playground, baseball diamond

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The announcement comes as the Belvidere Lions Club prepares to celebrate its 75th Anniversary of service.

News

Feds requested heat ray, stockpiled ammunition before clearing DC protest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Acosta and Caroline Kelly
News of the contents of DeMarco’s letter was first reported by NPR.

News

Boone Co. man faces multiple child sex charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
He remains in the Boone County Jail on a $500,000, 10 percent bond.

Latest News

News

DCFS shares PSA on reporting child abuse, neglect

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
To make a report by phone, call 1-800-25-ABUSE (800-252-2873).

News

BBB gives tips on donating to wildfire and Hurricane Sally relief efforts

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
“Natural disasters without fail, bring out the best in people who immediately want to help,” according to the BBB.

News

Jacob Blake’s attorney weighs in, says lawsuit anticipated in upcoming weeks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
Jacob Blake's attorney weighs in on case after criminal records brought to question

News

Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle campaign early

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Local 5-year-old receives Make-A-Wish surprise

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

First fundraiser during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 16 hours ago