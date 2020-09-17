Advertisement

Holiday shopping comes early amid the coronavirus pandemic

By Brittany Karlin
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -While most people haven’t even thought about the holidays there’s no time like the present to get started.

“It’s going to be a whole different Christmas,” said Larry Hinkle, Postal Shoppe co-owner.

Hinkle is gearing up for a busy holiday season as the Postal Shoppe.

“We will hire 2,3 or sometimes 4 depending on what we need for Christmas. We will be buying all of our boxes about the first of November just like we already ordered our Christmas supplies,” Hinkle said.

While Hinkle gets an early start.. he also encourages shoppers to plan.

“It’s a whole new world out there and you need to give yourself roughly 30 days. I would give yourself 30 days on top of what you usually deliver to give sufficient time to get it there,” Hinkle said.

“Get out there and get those gifts now and ship them early if you have to, that will definitely get them there on time,” said Lisa Thorn, The UPS Store owner.

Thorns says the coronavirus pandemic has impacted how long shipping takes.

“Deliveries are taking a little bit longer than normal because the volume is very high and help is low,” Thorn said.

And she anticipates things will only get worse as we get closer to the holiday season.

"Volume is just going to increase over the next couple of months and they are going to be taking longer. " Thorn said.

But Thorn is on top of things already planning ahead.

“We just have to increase everything: supplies, staff morale everything,” Thorn said.

Experts predict shoppers will spend an all-time high this year on Christmas presents.

