DCFS shares PSA on reporting child abuse, neglect

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For months, Illinois children have been isolated at home without teachers, coaches, family or other adults to see them.

That is changing. Some sports practices have resumed, annual physicals are scheduled and schools have welcomed students back, either in person or virtually.

Most professionals in education, health care, law enforcement, child care and social work are mandated reporters, and are required by law to call the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-800-25-ABUSE (800-252-2873) if they believe a child is being abused or neglected.

“It is our collective responsibility to keep children safe," Illinois DCFS Acting Director Marc D. Smith said. “The children who are unable to get help on their own need mandated reporters to be their voice.”

To make a report of suspected child abuse or neglect online in a non-emergency situation, visit here. To make a report by phone, call 1-800-25-ABUSE (800-252-2873).

To help mandated reporters understand their vital role in protecting children, DCFS offers a free online on-demand training course entitled Recognizing and Reporting Child Abuse: Training for Mandated Reporters. To access the training, visit here, then click on “About Us” and then on “Training.”

To listen to the PSA, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.