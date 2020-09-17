Advertisement

DCFS shares PSA on reporting child abuse, neglect

To make a report by phone, call 1-800-25-ABUSE (800-252-2873).
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For months, Illinois children have been isolated at home without teachers, coaches, family or other adults to see them.

That is changing. Some sports practices have resumed, annual physicals are scheduled and schools have welcomed students back, either in person or virtually.

Most professionals in education, health care, law enforcement, child care and social work are mandated reporters, and are required by law to call the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-800-25-ABUSE (800-252-2873) if they believe a child is being abused or neglected.

“It is our collective responsibility to keep children safe," Illinois DCFS Acting Director Marc D. Smith said.  “The children who are unable to get help on their own need mandated reporters to be their voice.”

To make a report of suspected child abuse or neglect online in a non-emergency situation, visit here. To make a report by phone, call 1-800-25-ABUSE (800-252-2873).

To help mandated reporters understand their vital role in protecting children, DCFS offers a free online on-demand training course entitled Recognizing and Reporting Child Abuse: Training for Mandated Reporters. To access the training, visit here, then click on “About Us” and then on “Training.”

To listen to the PSA, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Boone Co. man faces multiple child sex charges

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
He remains in the Boone County Jail on a $500,000, 10 percent bond.

News

BBB gives tips on donating to wildfire and Hurricane Sally relief efforts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
“Natural disasters without fail, bring out the best in people who immediately want to help,” according to the BBB.

News

Jacob Blake’s attorney weighs in, says lawsuit anticipated in upcoming weeks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
Jacob Blake's attorney weighs in on case after criminal records brought to question

News

Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle campaign early

Updated: 13 hours ago

Latest News

News

Local 5-year-old receives Make-A-Wish surprise

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

First fundraiser during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Make-A-Wish Foundation helps local 5-year-old’s dream come true

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Savanna Brito
Iris’s original wish of going to Disney World could not be granted because of the coronavirus pandemic. So instead, Iris wished for a playset. And thanks to make a wish foundation, that wish was granted!

News

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza holds its first fundraiser since start of the pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago
All the fundraisers Papa Murphy's does can be for any local nonprofit organization.

News

Salvation Army Winnebago County gets a jump start on its annual fundraising campaign

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Savanna Brito
The iconic red kettles usually go up around thanksgiving but the organization launched its campaign tonight.

News

Third annual ‘Fresh for Learning’ provides free laundry services for RPS students

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Soap suds and students fill the 5 Alarm Coin Laundry for the third annual ‘Fresh for Learning’ event giving kids the chance to start the school year off on a fresh note.