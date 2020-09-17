Advertisement

Chiefs fan at opening game tests positive for COVID-19

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs have been notified by the Kansas City Health Department that a fan at Thursday’s opening game has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Kansas City Chiefs say they have been notified by the Kansas City Health Department that a fan in attendance at Thursday night’s opening game in Arrowhead Stadium has tested positive for COVID-19. They said they are working closely with Dr. Rex Archer and the Kansas City Health Department to provide information.

According to the Chiefs, contact tracing indicated the fan that tested positive and their party entered the stadium in compliance with mask mandates. It said the process allowed the team to identify other people sitting with the patient, service staff that came into contact with them and other ticket holders near the person at the time they entered the stadium.

The Chiefs said within hours of being notified of the positive test, it was able to determine the names of other members of the party and detailed information about their path and location of entry, which was given to the Health Department. It said contact tracing capabilities at the stadium allow it to learn more about the fan’s activity the days leading up to and after the game on Thursday night.

According to the team, the positive patient and their group was seated in the lower level of the stadium. It said by design, its COVID-19 plan limits potential exposure to a single seating zone. It said all staff with known interactions with the patient were required to wear personal protective equipment, including a mask. It said the guidelines in place at the stadium require all guests to wear masks while in attendance.

The Kansas City Chiefs said compliance with COVID-19 protocols and guidelines is important to make the plan effective. It said it appreciates the diligence of the Health Department and will continue to support its COVID-19 mitigation efforts throughout the season.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

