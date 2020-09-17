Advertisement

Caught on camera: Sanitation workers break it down to ‘Cupid Shuffle’

It’s not work, it’s a dance party
Sanitation workers bust a move while picking up the neighborhood trash.
Sanitation workers bust a move while picking up the neighborhood trash.
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Who says work can’t be fun?

Three sanitation workers in Keansburg, New Jersey, bust a move while picking up the neighborhood trash.

The men are dancing to the “Cupid Shuffle.”

Kenneth Cook caught the impromptu jam on his security camera.

“These guys are the hype!!” Cook said on Facebook. "Thanks so much for sending positive vibes this morning!

These guys are the hype!! Thanks so much for sending positive vibes this morning! #workhard #morningvibes #positivity #nj

Posted by Kenneth Cook on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

