Boone Co. man faces multiple child sex charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 26-year-old Caledonia man was arrested on five counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in Boone County on Tuesday.

James Saccucci was arrested by Boone County detectives after it was alleged he had sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13 multiple times over the last three years. He remains in the Boone County Jail on a $500,000, 10 percent bond.

A class X felony is punishable 6 to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Each class X felony charge must be sentenced consecutively, meaning a sentence of 30 to 300 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone having information on a crime or narcotic trafficking to call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 815-544-2144 or Crime Stoppers at 815-547-7867.

