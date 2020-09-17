Advertisement

Boone Co. man faces multiple child sex charges

He remains in the Boone County Jail on a $500,000, 10 percent bond.
Boone County Sheriff’s Office
Boone County Sheriff’s Office(Boone County Sheriff’s Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 26-year-old Caledonia man was arrested on five counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in Boone County on Tuesday.

James Saccucci was arrested by Boone County detectives after it was alleged he had sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13 multiple times over the last three years. He remains in the Boone County Jail on a $500,000, 10 percent bond.

A class X felony is punishable 6 to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Each class X felony charge must be sentenced consecutively, meaning a sentence of 30 to 300 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone having information on a crime or narcotic trafficking to call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 815-544-2144 or Crime Stoppers at 815-547-7867.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DCFS shares PSA on reporting child abuse, neglect

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
To make a report by phone, call 1-800-25-ABUSE (800-252-2873).

News

BBB gives tips on donating to wildfire and Hurricane Sally relief efforts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
“Natural disasters without fail, bring out the best in people who immediately want to help,” according to the BBB.

News

Jacob Blake’s attorney weighs in, says lawsuit anticipated in upcoming weeks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
Jacob Blake's attorney weighs in on case after criminal records brought to question

News

Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle campaign early

Updated: 13 hours ago

Latest News

News

Local 5-year-old receives Make-A-Wish surprise

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

First fundraiser during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Make-A-Wish Foundation helps local 5-year-old’s dream come true

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Savanna Brito
Iris’s original wish of going to Disney World could not be granted because of the coronavirus pandemic. So instead, Iris wished for a playset. And thanks to make a wish foundation, that wish was granted!

News

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza holds its first fundraiser since start of the pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago
All the fundraisers Papa Murphy's does can be for any local nonprofit organization.

News

Salvation Army Winnebago County gets a jump start on its annual fundraising campaign

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Savanna Brito
The iconic red kettles usually go up around thanksgiving but the organization launched its campaign tonight.

News

Third annual ‘Fresh for Learning’ provides free laundry services for RPS students

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Soap suds and students fill the 5 Alarm Coin Laundry for the third annual ‘Fresh for Learning’ event giving kids the chance to start the school year off on a fresh note.