Belvidere Lions Club to build playground, baseball diamond

The announcement comes as the Belvidere Lions Club prepares to celebrate its 75th Anniversary of service.
Belvidere Lions Club
Belvidere Lions Club
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Park District and the Rockford Noon Lions Club have agreed to partner with the Belvidere Lions Club to build an accessible, ADA-compliant, all-inclusive playground and ball diamond complex specifically designed to remove physical and social barriers.

“There are an estimated 2,500 students within the Boone County school districts that have a disability and we are excited to give them a place where they can improve their physical, cognitive and social skills side-by-side with their non-disabled playmates in an inclusive environment,” according to the Belvidere Lions Club.

“The Park District brought up the idea of adding an inclusive ball diamond and I felt that would be a great addition to the community.” Woosley said. “In time, the ball diamond will host leagues for those with special needs as well as disabled vets, and at this time, we are looking into becoming part of the Miracle League."

The playground and ball diamond complex will be located along the north edge of existing Prairie Fields just south of Boone County Fairgrounds. The dedication is projected for August 2021 pending fundraising.

Current Lion President Craig Woosley got the idea for a new inclusive playground while working on a Make a Wish project and he started the process of making his vision a reality.

“We want the community to have a place where no one is left behind,” Woosley said.

To kick off the fundraising, the Belvidere Lions will be selling engraved bricks which will be used to make a donor wall at the entrance of the playground complex. The bricks will be $50 for a 4x8 and $125 for an 8x8.

“Funding this project will require financial help from many different sources, fundraisers, sponsors, partners, GoFundMe, In Kind donations and grants, and the bricks will be a big part of it” Woosley said.

For more information or to get involved with the Belvidere Lions Club, email belviderelions@gmail.com.

