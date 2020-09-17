BBB gives tips on donating to wildfire and Hurricane Sally relief efforts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For those seeking to contribute to relief efforts directed to those impacted by the taking place on the West coast of the US, and Hurricane Sally that struck multiple states, the BBB Wisegiving Alliance has posted tips on its website at GIVE.org.

“Natural disasters without fail, bring out the best in people who immediately want to help,” according to the BBB.

The BBB warns that for all the good that will be done, there are individuals who seek to profit by scamming those who are trying to help.

Scam artists use sophisticated fundraising ideas and can often expertly imitate real nonprofits leading concerned individuals to donate to their fake operations. These charity scams take many forms, including emails containing links or attachments that direct users to phishing or malware-infected websites.

“We see this happen during a natural disaster and humanitarian crisis. We can’t stress enough, that it’s very important to take your time and do your research before donating to relief efforts," Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the BBB said.

Among other things, donors are encouraged to contribute to established relief organizations that meet the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability. These organizations will be in the best position to provide assistance quickly and effectively.

The following organizations are BBB accredited charities (i.e., meet the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability) and currently have a website homepage that announces they are collecting funds to assist those impacted by the west coast wildfires.

