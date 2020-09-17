Advertisement

BBB gives tips on donating to wildfire and Hurricane Sally relief efforts

“Natural disasters without fail, bring out the best in people who immediately want to help,” according to the BBB.
A historic and catastrophic flooding event is taking shape along the Gulf Coast as Hurricane Sally continues to move inland. (Source: CNN Newsource)
A historic and catastrophic flooding event is taking shape along the Gulf Coast as Hurricane Sally continues to move inland. (Source: CNN Newsource)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For those seeking to contribute to relief efforts directed to those impacted by the taking place on the West coast of the US, and Hurricane Sally that struck multiple states, the BBB Wisegiving Alliance has posted tips on its website at GIVE.org.

“Natural disasters without fail, bring out the best in people who immediately want to help,” according to the BBB.

The BBB warns that for all the good that will be done, there are individuals who seek to profit by scamming those who are trying to help.

Scam artists use sophisticated fundraising ideas and can often expertly imitate real nonprofits leading concerned individuals to donate to their fake operations. These charity scams take many forms, including emails containing links or attachments that direct users to phishing or malware-infected websites.

“We see this happen during a natural disaster and humanitarian crisis. We can’t stress enough, that it’s very important to take your time and do your research before donating to relief efforts," Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the BBB said.

Among other things, donors are encouraged to contribute to established relief organizations that meet the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability. These organizations will be in the best position to provide assistance quickly and effectively.

The following organizations are BBB accredited charities (i.e., meet the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability) and currently have a website homepage that announces they are collecting funds to assist those impacted by the west coast wildfires.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Boone Co. man faces multiple child sex charges

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
He remains in the Boone County Jail on a $500,000, 10 percent bond.

News

DCFS shares PSA on reporting child abuse, neglect

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
To make a report by phone, call 1-800-25-ABUSE (800-252-2873).

News

Jacob Blake’s attorney weighs in, says lawsuit anticipated in upcoming weeks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
Jacob Blake's attorney weighs in on case after criminal records brought to question

News

Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle campaign early

Updated: 13 hours ago

Latest News

News

Local 5-year-old receives Make-A-Wish surprise

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

First fundraiser during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Make-A-Wish Foundation helps local 5-year-old’s dream come true

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Savanna Brito
Iris’s original wish of going to Disney World could not be granted because of the coronavirus pandemic. So instead, Iris wished for a playset. And thanks to make a wish foundation, that wish was granted!

News

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza holds its first fundraiser since start of the pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago
All the fundraisers Papa Murphy's does can be for any local nonprofit organization.

News

Salvation Army Winnebago County gets a jump start on its annual fundraising campaign

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Savanna Brito
The iconic red kettles usually go up around thanksgiving but the organization launched its campaign tonight.

News

Third annual ‘Fresh for Learning’ provides free laundry services for RPS students

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Soap suds and students fill the 5 Alarm Coin Laundry for the third annual ‘Fresh for Learning’ event giving kids the chance to start the school year off on a fresh note.