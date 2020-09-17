Alleged gang member arrested on various charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 25-year-old Rockford man was arrested on various charges by police on Wednesday.

Rockford detectives began a drug investigation after learning of a suspect allegedly selling cocaine in, and around, the Rockford area. The suspect, identified as Zachary Martinez, was also alleged to be armed while selling the cocaine.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., detectives saw Martinez driving a vehicle near the 2900 block of Glenwood Avenue. Detectives attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Martinez as he pulled into a driveway.

Martinez refused to get out of the vehicle, drove through the back yard of 2911 Glenwood Ave., and into a field along a drainage ditch behind the home. Martinez then drove along the ditch until he attempted to drive into the drainage ditch, which disabled his vehicle.

He then got out of the vehicle, armed with a gun and a small backpack. Martinez threw the gun, which officers later recovered, and ran north in the ditch. He was pursued by detectives and was found a short time later, hiding in a garbage dumpster behind the Rockton Avenue Shopping Center.

Martinez was taken into custody and lodged in the County Jail. This investigation was reviewed with the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s office and charges were authorized.

The 25-year-old was charged with armed violence, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, unlawful possession of a handgun by a street gang member, unlawful use of weapons by a felon, aggravated fleeing to elude police, reckless driving and resisting arrest.

