27K Ill. unemployment claims filed for week of Sept. 7

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Illinois Department of Employment Security reported 27,384 new unemployment claims were filed across the state last week, the week of Sept. 7.

That’s up slightly from the 25,478 claims filed the week before, but more than four times the 6,614 claims filed in the same timeframe of 2019.

Unemployment claims across the nation have skyrocketed during the pandemic. In Illinois, more than 1.6 million new unemployment claims have been filed since early March.

IDES reported 26,194 unemployment claims filed the week of Aug. 24.

The state reported 26,262 unemployment claims were filed during the week of August 17 in Illinois.

IDES reported 22,406 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of August 10 in Illinois.

