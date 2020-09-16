Advertisement

Winnebago Co. positivity rate now 7.5 percent with 77 new COVID-19 cases

A county in Illinois reaches warning level when the 7-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 77 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 4,934 from 4,857 on Tuesday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 7.5 percent.

The total deaths stand at 152 deaths stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 96.2 percent recovery rate.

The positivity rate among cases Monday was at 6.8 percent. It climbed Tuesday to 7.2 percent for the county.

A county in Illinois reaches warning level when the 7-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.

This comes two days after the Winnebago County Health Department called out Berean Baptist School in Rockford, CJ’s Public House and Toni’s of Winnebago in Winnebago for not following COVID-19 guidelines and were issued official notices of non compliance with a portion of the executive order.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Orangeville house fire kills 3 people

Updated: moments ago

News

Beloit College to test all students weekly for COVID-19, results in 20 minutes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Testing will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

News

Ill. treasurer: Require more women, people of color in business leadership

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Michael Frerichs wants data on workplace, leadership diversity reported to SEC, made public.

News

Gov. Pritzker defends decision to keep high school football on hold until spring

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CBS
Pritzker said he’s not willing to allow high school football to resume this fall, given that there’s still no vaccine or reliable treatment, and that the upcoming flu season could put the entire country at risk of another wave of COVID cases.

Latest News

News

South Africa says 12 million ‘probably’ had coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ramaphosa also announced further relaxed restrictions on public gatherings, to a maximum of 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors.

News

Attempted homicide suspect arrested in Schofield following pursuit

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
There is currently a large police presence in Schofield on Business 51.

News

Illinois announces 1,941 new COVID-19 cases, 35 additional deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 9 – September 15 is 3.7 percent.

News

Fire chief: Damage from Kenosha unrest tops $11 million

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kenosha’s fire chief says damage from the unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake has now topped $11 million.

News

Western Illinois University shooting suspect surrenders in Chicago

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An emergency alert was issued earlier to the the university community.

News

Pandemic forces Tommy Bartlett Show to close for good

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
After 69 years, the Tommy Bartlett Show is shutting down permanently.