Unseasonable chill to take hold, likely putting several furnaces to work
It won’t last long, though, as trends suggest significant warming next week
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Changes are in the air, and big ones at that! While temperatures Wednesday surged into the lower and even middle 80s over most of the Stateline, the warmth is now a thing of the past, as a powerful cold front has plunged through the area, sending temperatures crashing Wednesday Evening. Canadian air is inbound, and is to take up residence here for at least the next three days.
Northeasterly winds Thursday will blow with a decent amount of gusto, and despite a good deal of sunshine, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 60s.
As skies clear Thursday Night and winds subside somewhat, temperatures will be allowed to cool more expeditiously, and will bottom out in the mid-40s, a full 40° colder than the high temperatures seen here just a day earlier.
Friday and Saturday will likely represent the two coldest days of this chilly stretch, though an abundant amount of sunshine is likely each day. Temperatures, though, will only reach the lower to middle 60s at best despite the abundant sun, and nighttime lows are poised to fall into the lower 40s, with a few upper 30s possible in some of the colder outlying locales. If there’s a silver lining to be found, it’s that our skies will have a much more pleasing appearance, as we’re likely to get a temporary reprieve from the smoke that has been drifting overhead much of the week. This development is thank to the realigning jet stream that’s importing the cool air our way, while forcing the smoke to our south and to our west.
A moderating trend in our temperatures commences Sunday, as unlimited sunshine helps take readings back into the lower 70s. More substantial warming is due in Monday and beyond, as winds take hold out of the south and strengthen with each passing day.
Eventually, by Tuesday, temperatures will flirt with 80°, and on Wednesday, we’ll return to the 80s. That won’t be the last of the 80s. In fact, our 10 Day Outlook suggests at least two additional 80s are to follow Wednesday’s! It’s also to be a remarkably pleasant stretch with sunshine dominating throughout the next week and a half.
What’s more, the warm, pleasant pattern appears poised to continue through the end of the month. That’s the consensus among a suite of computer forecast models, as well as the latest 8 to 14 Day Outlook from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center shown below. Nonetheless, summer is far from finished!
