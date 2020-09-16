Advertisement

Unseasonable chill to take hold, likely putting several furnaces to work

It won’t last long, though, as trends suggest significant warming next week
By Mark Henderson
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Changes are in the air, and big ones at that! While temperatures Wednesday surged into the lower and even middle 80s over most of the Stateline, the warmth is now a thing of the past, as a powerful cold front has plunged through the area, sending temperatures crashing Wednesday Evening. Canadian air is inbound, and is to take up residence here for at least the next three days.

Northeasterly winds Thursday will blow with a decent amount of gusto, and despite a good deal of sunshine, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 60s.

Temperatures Thursday will be between 15 and 20 degrees colder than those seen here Wednesday.
Temperatures Thursday will be between 15 and 20 degrees colder than those seen here Wednesday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As skies clear Thursday Night and winds subside somewhat, temperatures will be allowed to cool more expeditiously, and will bottom out in the mid-40s, a full 40° colder than the high temperatures seen here just a day earlier.

Between Wednesday Afternoon and Thursday Night, temperatures will have fallen some 40°.
Between Wednesday Afternoon and Thursday Night, temperatures will have fallen some 40°.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Friday and Saturday will likely represent the two coldest days of this chilly stretch, though an abundant amount of sunshine is likely each day. Temperatures, though, will only reach the lower to middle 60s at best despite the abundant sun, and nighttime lows are poised to fall into the lower 40s, with a few upper 30s possible in some of the colder outlying locales. If there’s a silver lining to be found, it’s that our skies will have a much more pleasing appearance, as we’re likely to get a temporary reprieve from the smoke that has been drifting overhead much of the week. This development is thank to the realigning jet stream that’s importing the cool air our way, while forcing the smoke to our south and to our west.

Friday and Saturday will feature highs in the lower to middle 60s, with lows in the lower 40s. Some upper 30s are even possible in spots at night.
Friday and Saturday will feature highs in the lower to middle 60s, with lows in the lower 40s. Some upper 30s are even possible in spots at night.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A moderating trend in our temperatures commences Sunday, as unlimited sunshine helps take readings back into the lower 70s. More substantial warming is due in Monday and beyond, as winds take hold out of the south and strengthen with each passing day.

Temperatures will begin to recover a bit Sunday, though more pronounced warming arrives Monday, and is set to last the rest of the week.
Temperatures will begin to recover a bit Sunday, though more pronounced warming arrives Monday, and is set to last the rest of the week.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Eventually, by Tuesday, temperatures will flirt with 80°, and on Wednesday, we’ll return to the 80s. That won’t be the last of the 80s. In fact, our 10 Day Outlook suggests at least two additional 80s are to follow Wednesday’s! It’s also to be a remarkably pleasant stretch with sunshine dominating throughout the next week and a half.

Every one of the next ten days will feature a generous amount of sunshine. Temperatures will be cool at times, mild at others, and then eventually will turn unseasonably warm.
Every one of the next ten days will feature a generous amount of sunshine. Temperatures will be cool at times, mild at others, and then eventually will turn unseasonably warm.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

What’s more, the warm, pleasant pattern appears poised to continue through the end of the month. That’s the consensus among a suite of computer forecast models, as well as the latest 8 to 14 Day Outlook from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center shown below. Nonetheless, summer is far from finished!

Though we're heading for chilly times initially, long-range projections suggest a warm end to the month of September is likely.
Though we're heading for chilly times initially, long-range projections suggest a warm end to the month of September is likely.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Not only does the pattern look to remain warm through the end of the month, it also looks to be extremely dry.
Not only does the pattern look to remain warm through the end of the month, it also looks to be extremely dry.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

