Tooth Talk With Dr. T: Flexible Partial Dentures

Good morning. I’m Dr. Kris Tumilowicz at Dental Dimensions in Edgebrook Center. Today we are going to talk about partial dentures and how a new material may better than dentures made of metal with clasps. Today we look at flexible dentures. When several teeth in an arch are missing, a flexible partial denture is a good treatment for replacing them.

Flexible partials are removable appliances that are held in place by gum-colored clasps that fit around the remaining teeth. To create a flexible partial, we take impressions of your mouth, and an accurate model of your mouth is made from these impressions. The lab uses this model to create a wax replica of the final denture, called a wax-up.

Depending on the circumstances, we may have you try in the wax up, and will note any changes to the fit of the base and the color, shape and placement of the teeth. We then send it back to the lab, and they process it to create the final denture. When the denture is ready, you will try it in, and we’ll make any necessary adjustments. Flexible partial dentures have several benefits. They help stop your remaining teeth from shifting. They also balance your bite, so you’ll chew better and have a healthier jaw joint.

The denture is not bulky, so it fits comfortably, and the translucent materials

blend in with natural tissues for a beautiful smile. With proper homecare and regular checkups, your flexible partial

can provide a functional bite and a natural-looking smile.

So you can see, instead of having the old fashioned types of material that might lead to allergies for some patients with metal allergies, maybe something hypo-allergenic thats thermo-plastic, thin and comfortable and lightweight. That might be a better choice if you are having a partial denture made. Ask for a flexible partial denture. That’s it for Tooth Talk right here on tv23. And hopefully we will see you at the farmers market at Edgebrook from 9 - 1 on Wednesday through the end of October. Every wednesday morning

