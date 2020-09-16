The Comeback Kids: Greg Taylor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - From owning his own business to being a personal chef, Greg Taylor is back in the Forest City ready to show the region what he has to offer.

He says, “I moved to Vegas, worked for Steve Wynn and then left there and moved to Beverly Hills and became a personal chef to quite a few celebrities. I did a few events there. It’s sort of like the growing place of my business.”

A graduate of East High School, Taylor had no intention of cooking at all in the beginning. “It was in high school at East, I wanted to be a pharmacist. But it was a ton of math in it so I said I don’t think I want to do that so I kind of picked what I thought was the easy route. Now there’s equally if not more math in converting measurements and ingredients in recipes,” Taylor says.

He credits Beverly Hills for kicking off his business ventures. Building his profile eventually got him some pretty big gigs here in the Midwest. Greg says, “Living in Chicago as a personal chef as well as an event manager for quite a few fundraisers and political events and working for clients who service President Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and then moving on to be a personal chef even further for Nancy Pelosi and for a bunch of different people.”

But he says Rockford offered its own lessons in businesses saying, “Rockford for me taught me how to be resilient, how to survive, how to make it to the next level and how to grind. I always said I would move away from Rockford to learn something and bring it back to Rockford, which is my mission.”

Now Taylor wants to add one more thing to his plate. A new mission that will offer valuable life lessons. “The School District no longer has home economics available so now my mission is to open a home ecomonics academy here in Rockford. We’ve been fundraising for that and hopefully we’ll get it open in 2021,” Greg says.

He hopes his life will inspire others in the region to pursue their passions and their dreams. He says, “I want to show them that I didn’t just go away and make a bunch of money and become this famous personal chef or whatever to celebrities and Presidents. I want them to know that I left and I came back to teach what I learned so that the next kid can go and be a comeback kid as well.”

