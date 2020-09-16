Back to School & Beyond
WIFR Shop Local
Coronavirus
Weather
See It Send It
Livestream
Homepage
News
State
Regional
National
International
Traffic
Politics
Education
Health
Environment
Entertainment
Livestream
WIFR Shop Local
WIFR Jobs and Internships
Crime Stoppers
Weather
Max Storm Tracker
Map Room
Weather Cams
Closings
Sports
Scoreboard
23 News This Morning
Birthday and Anniversary Submissions
Tooth Talk with Dr. T
The 23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person
Dollar Doublers
Back to School & Beyond
Contests
About/Contact
Meet the Team
Rescan
News Tips
WIFR Newsletter
Livestream 2
Programming Schedule
See It Send It
Salute To Our Military
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Antenna TV
Advertisement
September 16 birthdays
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:54 AM CDT
|
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.
Latest News
News
Officials: Western Illinois University student shot during apparent ‘roommate dispute’
Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By
KWQC Staff
School officials say police are searching for 18-year-old freshman, Kavion Poplous.
News
Crews at scene of fatal house fire in Orangeville
Updated: 53 minutes ago
Around 3 a.m. fire crews were dispatched to the area of Main Street for reports of a house fire. Reports indicate the fire was fatal.
News
Nicholas Conservatory goes gold
Updated: 9 hours ago
News
Presidential debates
Updated: 9 hours ago
Latest News
News
RPL racial justice
Updated: 9 hours ago
News
Nicholas Conservatory shines bright to raise awareness on childhood cancer
Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By
Savanna Brito
The conservatory illuminates gold to raise awareness and support those who have been taken too soon by childhood cancer, those who are still fighting their battle, and those who are now in remission.
News
Rockford Public Library launches its racial justice documentary film and discussion series
Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By
Savanna Brito
During the month, RPL will screen three documentary films. All will be important to the theme of racial justice in the U.S.
News
Rockford leaders and residents discuss issues within the community
Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By
Kristin Camiliere
Rockford residents packed District One Police Headquarters Tuesday evening to talk change with city leaders.
News
Breaking It Down: Exploring the history of the presidential debates
Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By
Elaine Rojas-Castillo
In the next installment of our in-depth series, Breaking It Down, we explore the history of the presidential and vice presidential debates.
News
Smoke from wildfires moves to Midwest skies
Updated: 13 hours ago