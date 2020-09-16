Advertisement

Roommate sought in Ill. college shooting, classes canceled

The school planned a press briefing for Wednesday morning.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Classes were canceled at Western Illinois University on Wednesday and all the buildings locked down as police searched for a student who allegedly shot his roommate in their dormitory on Tuesday night, the school said.

According to a statement by the school, 18-year-old Kavion Poplous, a freshman at the school, shot his roommate at Thompson Hall shortly after 10:30 p.m., before he fled. “He is considered armed and dangerous,” the school said.

University spokeswoman Darcie Shinberger said the shooting happened inside the dorm room where the two lived. She said investigators are still trying to determine the motive for the shooting and said that the other student, whose name has not been released, was transported to a local hospital before he was transferred to another hospital. She said she did not know his condition.

Shinberger said the fact that Poplous has not been found prompted the school to cancel all classes — both online and in-person classes at the Macomb and Moline campuses — and lock down all the school’s buildings. And, according to the school, Thompson Hall has been evacuated.

The school planned a press briefing for Wednesday morning, Shinberger said.

