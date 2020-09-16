Advertisement

Rockford Public Library launches its racial justice documentary film and discussion series

By Savanna Brito
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Public Library launches its racial justice documentary film series with the goal of not only sparking conversation but igniting change in our community.

During the month, RPL will screen three documentary films. All will be important to the theme of racial justice in the U.S.

Following the screening, attendees are invited to discuss the film, its impact, and how it can be related in our own communities.

These events come from RP’s new anti-racism initiative.

Screenings will be held Tuesday evenings at the Nordlof Center on Main Street at 6:30 p.m.

“We wanna play these films so that we can create a critical thinking dialogue not just a dialogue to where we say ‘oh that was nice’ and we carry on with life. But a dialogue that challenges who we are, what we’re doing, how we’re impacting, whether we are breaking down systemic racism or to honestly find out if we are a part of the perpetuation of the systemic racism,” says the CEO and founder of Conscious Coaching, Antonio Turner.

