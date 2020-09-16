Advertisement

Rockford leaders and residents discuss issues within the community

City leaders, residents and protesters all met at District One Police Headquarters to share what their vision of change within the community would look like.
Rockford residents packed District One Police Headquarters Tuesday evening to talk change with city leaders.
Rockford residents packed District One Police Headquarters Tuesday evening to talk change with city leaders.(WIFR)
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents packed District One Police Headquarters Tuesday evening to talk change with city leaders.

“We’re not where we want to be, we’re not where we need to be or where our citizens deserve us to be, but we’re absolutely making progress in the right direction," said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

Topics on the table included mental health, domestic violence and human trafficking.

‘We’re gonna recognize that the blame has to go exactly where the blame should go and that’s on the shoulders of the purchasers because they’re driving the demand for this industry that keeps the traffickers out there looking for people and so education is the very first most solid step that we can do," said Jennifer Cacciapaglia, Manager of the Mayor’s Office for Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking.

Protesters gathered outside voicing their concerns within the community.

“To make sure that the community members and the police department and elected officials are on the same page and that we are all in agreement that peaceful protests is a constitutional right and its a right that will be upheld by the City of Rockford,” said community activist Leslie Rolfe.

Leaders say the more conversation the better.

“We want as much community engagement as we can possibly get for all decisions," said McNamara. "We ultimately work for the citizens and so its imperative that we’re listening to them.”

The next round table discussion is on September 17 beginning at 5:30 at District One Police Headquarters. Capacity is limited to 50 people inside to follow social distancing guidelines.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nicholas Conservatory goes gold

Updated: 40 minutes ago

News

Presidential debates

Updated: 41 minutes ago

News

RPL racial justice

Updated: 43 minutes ago

News

Nicholas Conservatory shines bright to raise awareness on childhood cancer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Savanna Brito
The conservatory illuminates gold to raise awareness and support those who have been taken too soon by childhood cancer, those who are still fighting their battle, and those who are now in remission.

News

Rockford Public Library launches its racial justice documentary film and discussion series

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Savanna Brito
During the month, RPL will screen three documentary films. All will be important to the theme of racial justice in the U.S.

Latest News

News

Breaking It Down: Exploring the history of the presidential debates

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
In the next installment of our in-depth series, Breaking It Down, we explore the history of the presidential and vice presidential debates.

News

Smoke from wildfires moves to Midwest skies

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Parade celebration held for Rockford woman’s 107th birthday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Rosa Parks, former Presidents Gerald Ford and Richard Nixon, Olympian Jesse Owens and football coach Vince Lombardi were all born in 1913. That’s the same year Rockford resident Doris Noreen came into this Earth.

News

Parade celebration held for Rockford woman's 107th birthday

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Freeport welcomes a new business, Unishippers with a ribbon cutting Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
While the pandemic has closed closures across the stateline, local businesses in the Pretzel City are banding together to welcome five new shops to the area in the latter half of September.