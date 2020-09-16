Officials: Western Illinois University student shot during apparent ‘roommate dispute’

MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - A Western Illinois University student was shot by another student, who then left the area, Tuesday night at Thompson Hall in Macomb, school officials confirmed in a media release.

In a Facebook post, school officials said police are searching for 18-year-old, Kavion Poplous, a freshman, in connection with the shooting. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, campus security was notified of a student who had been shot in Thompson Hall. Around that time, a fire alarm was activated in the residence hall and the building was evacuated, officials said in the release.

UPDATE: All WIU Classes Canceled Sept. 16 (Posted 3 a.m. 9/16) All classes scheduled at Western Illinois University... Posted by Western Illinois University on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

The student was taken to McDonough District Hospital before being transferred to another hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

School officials say the incident appears to be related to a roommate dispute.

Just after 5 a.m., officials said the Macomb and Quad Cities campuses will be closed Wednesday. All buildings, including residence halls, will be locked.

Counseling and support services are available to students, faculty, and staff. Officials said individuals needing service can call 309-298-2453. Counselors will be working with students in the halls.

Officials ask anyone with information to contact 911 immediately.

A note from WIU: “Parents & guardians: As telephone service has not been affected, we encourage parents and guardians to reach out directly to their student(s).”

This is a developing story. KWQC will bring more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.