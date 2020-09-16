Nicholas Conservatory shines bright to raise awareness on childhood cancer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With September being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Nicholas Conservatory decided to do something extra special.

The conservatory illuminates gold to raise awareness and support those who have been taken too soon by childhood cancer, those who are still fighting their battle, and those who are now in remission.

Lights were turned on at 7:05 this evening and will stay gold for 24 hours.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.